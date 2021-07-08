Metal and brass stolen from Bluebell Railway in Horsted Keynes
A large quantity of metal and brass has been stolen from The Bluebell Railway at Horsted Keynes, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:17 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:01 pm
Inspector Darren Taylor said the items were taken from containers overnight on Tuesday (July 6).
“We need to derail these thieves,” he said, appealing for information.
Inspector Taylor urged anyone who saw suspicious activity, or possibly a suspicious vehicle, to contact police, using reference CAD 0405.
People can call 101 or contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk.