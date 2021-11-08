Men in hospital after six person brawl in Horsham town centre
Tow men have been taken to hospital after a brawl in Horsham town centre.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:24 pm
Police were alerted to the ruckus while responding to another incident after 7.35pm on Saturday (6 November), a spokesman confirmed. Officers established that four men had attacked two other men in the Carfax which resulted in both of them being taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A spokesman added: “Anyone with information which could help police with their enquiries is being asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial number 1211 of 06/11.”