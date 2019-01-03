Men in court over breaking into Horsham town centre office block

Two serial thieves have admitted breaking into a Horsham office block and stealing hundreds of pounds worth of electrical items as well as targeting several other business across the south east.

Police said Andrew Lewin, 43, unemployed, of Eldon Road in Caterham, Surrey, and Gary Reilly, 51, a railway worker, of Purley Vale in Purley, were arrested in Guildford on December 30.

Springfield House, Springfield Lane

The pair appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on New Years Day and pleaded guilty to carrying out a string of burglaries including breaking into Springfield House in Horsham on November 30.

Police said the pair stole a quantity of Dell laptops and a bottle of champagne from the block as well as attempting to break into offices owned by ANSYS and Kreston Reeves.

Officer said Lewin and Reilly also pleaded guilty to stealing multiple electrical items from business in Chichester on December 27.

Police said the duo entered Chichester Enterprise Centre in Terminus Road and stole; a Samsung TV from Dropship Spy Ltd; a Samsung mobile phone from New World Ltd; an IBM computer from Oak Construction Ltd; a Lenovo laptop from Rodd Brown Ltd; and a cashbox containing £20 cash from Arkle Acquisitions Ltd. Officers added they also admitted entering Book Folly Ltd and Springhouse Solicitors with intent to steal.

Police said the pair also admitted to stealing a number of laptops from Data 2 Basepoint, in Andover, Hampshire, on December 28.

Lewin denied a charge of being jointly involved with Reilly in entering Grosvenor House, Station Road, Sunbury-on-Thames, on November 11 with intent to steal. Reilly admitted the offence, officers added.

Both men have been remanded in custody to be sentence at Lewes Crown Court on Monday January 28.

Following the hearing, Detective Sergeant Jason Vickers, of Sussex Police, said: “This was a complex case involving investigations by officers across three counties, but close co-operation and dedicated police work has resulted in these persistent offenders being brought before justices and admitting their crimes.”