Residents watched on in horror when a mass brawl erupted in Horsham town centre.

Police said between 10 and 15 teenagers were involved in a fist fight in the Causeway on Wednesday (March 6).

The brawl took place at about 3pm and residents reported witnessing the fight on social media.

Officers said no weapons were involved and no one was seriously injured. It is believed many of the youngsters recorded the fight on their mobile phones.