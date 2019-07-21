Man 'with gun' robs Crawley newsagents

A man who claimed to have a gun robbed a newsagents in Crawley, leaving a member of staff 'shaken'.

The robbery happened at Martin's Newsagents in Tilgate Pirade this morning (July 21).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "At 8.05am on Sunday (July 21), a man entered Martin's newsagents in Tilgate Parade, Crawley, threatened and pushed the member of staff and took a quantity of cash, believed to be less than £100, from the safe before making off on foot.

"The man said he had a gun, but one was not seen.

"The member of staff was shaken but not physically injured."

Police said the suspect is described as white, about 5ft 10in and of medium build.

He was wearing a black hoody, a police spokesman said, with white stripes down the arms and a Nike emblem on the front.

He was also wearing a pale pink scarf covering his mouth and nose, said police, and long grey jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers with a white sole.

A police helicopter was called in to help officers search the area but the man was not found, said police.

Detective Sergeant Mark Miller said: "If you were in the area around Tilgate Parade and saw anything that might help our investigation, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 375 of 21/07.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."