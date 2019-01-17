Man with Crawley links wanted by police

Sussex Police are appealing for information on wanted man Brendan McCormack, who has links with Crawley.

McCormack, 25, of no fixed address is wanted on recall to prison for breaching a court order.

Wanted - Brendan McCormack. Photo: Sussex Police SUS-190117-132745001

He is white, 5ft 6in, of slim build and with dark brown hair.

McCormack has links to Brighton as well as Crawley.

Police say if you see him or have any information on where he could be report online or call 101 quoting 962 of 07/12.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.