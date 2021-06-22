Man wanted in connection with the Brighton murder of Henfield man, 24, is arrested

Specialist Enforcement Officers made the arrest in Hove on Monday night June 21.

Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team had issued an appeal to help locate a man who they wanted to speak to in connection with the investigation into Billy Henham’s murder, police said.

Billy was 24 when he died, police said. Two men aged 25 and 27 were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and all three are in custody.

A spokesman added: “Billy’s body was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton on Thursday 2 January 2020, after officers attended the property following a report of concern for a person.