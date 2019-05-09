Man wanted for serious harassment offences to former partner in Haywards Heath

Police are searching for John Henry Bond, who is wanted in connection with serious harassment offences to his former partner in Haywards Heath.

Sussex Police say the 63-year-old pleaded guilty to harassment but has since failed to appear in court for sentencing, and police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Specifically, he sent approximately 170 text messages of a threatening nature and made in excess of 80 phone calls in 24 hours to his former partner in Haywards Heath between 13 June and 21 June 2018.

Police have received intelligence to suggest Bond has since committed further offences, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sussex Police Crime Investigator Carolyn Adams said: “Henry Bond bombarded his former partner with a string of threatening and abusive messages, which has caused her a great amount of distress.

“While he admitted the offence of harassment, he has failed to appear in court for sentencing, and therefore a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

“We are keen to locate Bond and bring him to justice, as we have reason to believe he has since committed further offences involving more victims.

“We would urge anyone who has been contacted by him to remain vigilant and contact us immediately.”

Bond is believed to be living in Poole, Dorset.

He is known to have links to East and West Sussex, as well as Poole, Ferndown, Bournemouth, Weymouth and Wimbourne in Dorset, Salisbury in Wiltshire and Ringwood in Hampshire.

If you see him, call 999 immediately, or if you have any information about his whereabouts, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1285 of 13/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.