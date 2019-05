A man has been charged with drink-driving after a collision in Petworth, according to Chichester Police.

The force said it was a single-vehicle accident on the A285 on Monday (May 6).

Police

Its post on social media added: "Glenford Peace, 36 of Warren Close, Farnham, has been charged with drink driving following a single vehicle collision on the A285, Petworth on May 6.

"He will appear in court on May 21. #DrinkOrDrive #NoExcuse."