Man stabbed multiple times in East Grinstead
Police are searching for two men suspected of being involved in the stabbing of a man in East Grinstead.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 4:38 pm
Updated
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 4:40 pm
Sussex Police said at 12.15am on Saturday (July 31), the 32-year-old man was stabbed several times to the body in Institute Walk.
He was treated at hospital for his injuries and was later discharged, the force added.
The two suspects were black, police said. One was 5ft 10in and of slim build, wearing a headscarf.
If anyone saw this incident or has any other information, please contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 22 of 31/07.