Man stabbed and ‘shot’ with catapult during Sussex boxing match bust-up

A man was stabbed in the back and ‘shot’ with a catapult after a bust-up during a boxing match in East Grinstead.

Police say the violence erupted last night at a boxing event at Warriors Gym in Imberhorne Way.

Officers say that an ‘altercation’ took place between two men and spilled outside where another man - a 46-year-old - was “hit on the arm with what is believed to be a ball bearing fired from a catapult and received a stab wound to his back.”

The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries which, say police, were ‘not serious.’

The man who fired the catapult is described as being of mixed race, about 20, 5ft 9ins tall, with short black hair and had an Irish accent. He was topless but was wearing black jogging bottoms.

Detective Constable Simon Goulding said; “If you were at this event, or if you have any other information, please contact us, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1570 of 30/07.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”