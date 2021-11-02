Man seriously injured in Haywards Heath assault: police call for witnesses
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hospitalised during an assault in a bar in Haywards Heath.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:07 pm
Police said officers were called to the incident at Savannah Café Bar in The Broadway at 1am on Sunday (October 31).
A police spokesman said: “It was reported that there was an altercation and a man suffered a serious injury which required hospital treatment.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.”
Police have asked anyone in the area who may have seen what happened, or anyone with information about the incident, to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1166 of 01/11.