Man sentenced following sexual assault in Chichester

A man who pleaded guilty to a sexual assault in Chichester has been sentenced, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has revealed.

In September 2018, Peter Dunn was arrested following the circulation of an e-fit and witness appeal on social media by Sussex Police after a sexual assault took place on Saturday, August 25 in Green Lane. Read more here

Police said Dunn, 49, of no fixed address, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 19, charged with sexual assault, and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Providing an update, a CPS spokesman said: "He [Dunn] pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual assault on April 16 at Portsmouth Crown Court.

"He was sentenced on May 17 and was given a two year community order, was ordered to undertake 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and was given a six month ATR. He was also given a restraining order for two years and an alcohol treatment requirement for six months."