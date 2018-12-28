Man missing since Christmas may have Chichester connection.

Concern is growing for missing Hove man Lawrence Stephens, who has not been seen since Christmas Day.

Police said Lawrence, 30, may not be in the best of health and had not been heard from since mid-afternoon on Thursday (December 27).

A police spokesman said: “He was believed to be on a bus when he spoke to a relative on the phone on Thursday, but it is not known where he was at the time or where he may be travelling to.

“However, he does have connections to Chichester and it is thought that he may have gone there.

“He is 6ft 1in, of slim build, with short curly mid-brown hair, dark brown eyes and wearing a three-quarter length black coat and a grey-and-white checked scarf.”

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately quoting serial 644 of 27/12.