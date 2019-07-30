Man left ‘disgusted’ by obscene Horsham graffiti

A Horsham builder says he was shocked and upset by explicit messages daubed on a bridge and graffiti scrawled on a memorial bench.

Allan Peters was enjoying a walk round his former school’s cross country route when he came across the rude messages on the railway bridge over Denne Road.

Allan Peters at the Railway bridge off Deane Road, Horsham where he's found that someone has sprayed rude grafitti. Pic Steve Robards SR1918692 SUS-190729-170430001

He said: “I have noticed it a lot round Horsham - it’s disgusting.

“What the hell? It shouldn’t be done - full stop.

“We’re in Horsham, we’re meant to be a nice, affluent area.

“You’re coming across all this graffiti all the way around there.”

Allan Peters found that someone has sprayed grafitti on the commemorative plaque attached to a bench. Pic Steve Robards SR1918700 SUS-190729-170515001

It wasn’t just the crude graffiti on the bridge that shocked Allan.

He was appalled when he discovered vandals had also defaced a memorial bench up Denne Hill.

Allan fumed: “It’s absolutely disgusting. Going round graffiti-ing someone’s memorial. I was just shocked.

“It’s quite upsetting [for the family] - going round defacing things like that.”

Allan Peters found that someone has sprayed grafitti on the commemorative plaque attached to a bench. Pic Steve Robards SR1918716 SUS-190729-170526001

The furious builder said the vandals have ‘obviously got no respect’.

He added: “It’s quite an old bench. There’s no respect for the older generation any more.

“They all need a history lesson.”

Allan’s outrage at the graffiti comes just days after Horsham District Council issued a warning over vandalism.

The warning came after a spate of vandalism blighted the town including graffiti scrawled on equipment in Bennett’s Field Playground.

A council spokeswoman said at the time: “Horsham District Council was very disappointed to learn of the recent graffiti at the Bennett’s Field playground which appears to be part of a recent outbreak in and around the town centre.

“The council will be cleaning the graffiti from the equipment and seeks to remove all graffiti as quickly as possible, once reported.

“We encourage residents to report graffiti to our Environmental Operational Services team on 01403 733144 or online on the council’s website.

“Graffiti is an offence of criminal damage and if witnessed should be reported to Sussex Police on 101 or if you know someone who is causing graffiti and wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“If prosecuted, the offender could face a fine or even imprisonment. Under 16’s are not permitted to buy aerosol paint cans.”

Horsham District Council has been approached for comment.

