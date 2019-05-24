Man in serious condition after stabbing in Crawley street

A man was left in a serious condition after being stabbed as he walked home in Crawley.

Police said the man was walking along Seymour Road in Broadfield when he was approached by another man at about 1.25am this morning (May 24).

The man had his face covered and attacked the victim, believed to be in his 40s, leaving him with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where officers say he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are still at the scene guarding the area which remained cordoned off earlier this morning.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or thinks they saw the victim either before or after the incident.

“We are relying on witnesses to provide first-hand accounts of the assault which is vital to aid our investigation.

“Serious violent crime in Crawley, which is not associated with other types of criminality, is rare.

“Communities will see an increase in high visibility patrols and we are encouraging witnesses to speak to those officers with any information they have.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Gull.