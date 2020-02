A man has died after a medical incident outside Sainsbury's supermarket in Crawley, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said paramedics were called to Sainsbury's in Crawley Avenue at 2.30pm this afternoon (Thursday, February 6) to reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

A spokesman said: "Officers attended and sadly a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. Next of kin have been informed.

"The matter has been referred to the coroner."