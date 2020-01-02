Man charged after Crawley crash involving motorcycle and parked car

A man has been charged with drink-driving and having no insurance after a crash involving a motorcycle and a parked car.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “A man was arrested and later charged with drink-driving and using a motorcycle without insurance after he was in collision with a parked car in Woodfield Road, Crawley, on Wednesday, January 1, at about 11.40pm.”

Sussex Police

Police officers spotted the motorcyclist riding past the police station without lights on and then heard it crash, she added.

The spokeswoman said: “Mihai Apostu, 28, of Railey road, Crawley, has been charged and released on bail to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 16 January.”

