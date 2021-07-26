Man assaulted after traffic dispute near West Worthing station

Sussex Police said at just before 9pm on Saturday (July 24), occupants of two cars were involved in a dispute about the manner of driving the vehicles, in Tarring Road, Worthing.

A spokesman said: “The driver of one of the cars, a 50-year-old local man, sustained a head injury for which he received treatment at Worthing Hospital before being discharged later the same night.

“Two men, both aged 27, were arrested on the same night on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and after being interviewed were released under investigation.”

Police at the scene near West Worthing station

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything of what happened, especially anyone with any dashcam footage, is asked to contact them either online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting serial 1446 of 24/07.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm we were called shortly after 9pm on Saturday (July 24), to reports of an assault in Tarring Road, near West Worthing station.

“Ambulance crews attended and a man with a head injury was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.”