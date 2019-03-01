Man arrested in House of Fraser incident at Chichester is released

A man who was arrested following reports of a break-in at House of Fraser in Chichester on Wednesday has been released with a caution, police have confirmed.

The 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and vagrancy (being found in or upon enclosed premises), police confirmed yesterday.

A police spokesman has since confirmed that the man, who was kept in custody on Wednesday night, has since been released with a police caution.

A door to the now empty shop was smashed in the incident on Wednesday and remains boarded up.

