Man arrested in Horsham is jailed for 6 years for child sex offences

A man arrested in Horsham has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to child sex offences, police said.

Edward Senior, 31, unemployed, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday January 20, having pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates Court on December 23 to: arranging to meet a child under-16 for sexual activity: attempting to have sexual communication with a child, and: breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) imposed on January 8 2016 which prohibits him from unsupervised contact with children under 16, Sussex Police said.

Edward Senior. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

A spokesman added: “He had been arrested by Sussex Police officers in Horsham on 20 December following information supplied by members of the public.”

Senior was also given a further extended licence period of five years.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Jedrzejewska said; “Senior was already a current registered sex offender, having been convicted in January 2016 of engaging in sexual activity with a girl in March 2015.

“He will now be a registered sex offender for life and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) already in place with conditions for his residence and contact with children will now last indefinitely and includes severe restrictions on his access to any computer or related device.”

