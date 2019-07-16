Man arrested in connection with fire at block of flats in Crawley

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Bewbush in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fire at Ganymede Court broke out at about 4.10am on Sunday (July 14).

Sussex Police arrested a man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Residents were evacuated while West Sussex Fire and Rescue brought the fire under control.

The woman was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, police said. Two flats were damaged by the fire.

