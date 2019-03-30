Man arrested after masked robbery at Sussex home

A man is in custody after two masked men threatened residents at Sussex home on Thursday, demanding personal property, according to police.

Detectives said the one of the suspects had a knife when the masked pair entered the house in Falkland Avenue, Littlehampton at around 6.55pm.

This morning, police said they had arrested a 28-year-old man from Littlehampton on suspicion of aggravated burglary and the man remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Simon Smith said: “The occupants involved were left shaken but thankfully unhurt following this incident.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time, or anyone who knows who is responsible.”

A police spokesman said the men, both of whom had face coverings, made off from the scene in the direction of Southfields Road with items including a shoulder bag, keys, a small quantity of cash and tobacco.

The suspects are described as white, around 6’ and of slim build. One wore a dark hooded jacket and the other wore a white hooded top.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1121 of 28/03.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.