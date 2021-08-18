Man arrested after brick thrown through bar window in Burgess Hill
A man threw a brick through the window of a bar in Burgess Hill last night (August 17), Mid Sussex Police have said.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 4:42 pm
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said police were called to Quench Bar & Kitchen in Church Road at 11pm after the incident happened.
“The male who was still on scene when we arrived was arrested for criminal damage,” he said.
Anyone with information can get in touch online at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101.