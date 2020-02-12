Man arrested after ‘armed robbery’ in Burgess Hill

A man was arrested by police within minutes of a report of an armed robbery at a post office in Burgess Hill.

Police say that officers rushed to the World’s End Post Office in Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, just before 8pm on Monday (February 10) following a report of a man threatening a shop worker with a knife after demanding he handed over a bottle of alcohol.

World's Eng post office, Burgess Hill SUS-201202-162117001

A police spokesman said: “The suspect fled and while police were searching for him, they received another report that the suspect had tried to rob a woman earlier at 7.40pm as she walked in St Wilfrid’s Road.

“He threatened to stab her and demanded money. She walked off and he made off.

“No one was hurt in both incidents and firearms officers located and arrested a man matching the description of the suspect for both incidents nearby.

“A 23-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery, assaulting a police officer and possession of cannabis. He has been questioned and released on bail until March 9.”

Detective Inspective Cheryl Lewendon said: “We were quickly able to make an arrest after responding to the report of the incident at the post office.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed either of the two incidents.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or ring 101 quoting serial 1371 of 10/02.