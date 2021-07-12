James Hollett, 39, of Grouse Road, Pease Pottage, has been reported for summons to face charges at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 August, a spokesman said. He is charged with dangerous driving, relating to speeding on the M23 near Crawley on 26 April 2020; aggravated vehicle taking, relating to the same incident; dangerous driving, relating to an incident on the A24 near Horsham on 2 June 2019.