Man, 20, jailed for 8 years for Horsham burglaries

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for eight years following burglaries in Horsham, Dorking and Redhill.

Billy Hodge, 20 of Stanstead Road, Caterham appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, January 23, Surrey Police said.

Billy Hodge. Photo courtesy of Surrey Police

A spokesman added: “He was sentenced to eight years behind bars after pleading guilty to 27 counts of burglary and theft.

“Another man, Matthew Phillips, 21 of no fixed address was also charged with assisting Hodge on one of these charges and was given an 18 month suspended sentence.”

Billy Hodge was arrested in February 2019 following a warrant whereby officers seized over 100 items of stolen property including power tools and high value machinery as well as £12,000 cash, according to police.

The spokesman said: “Matthew Phillips was forensically linked to a stolen vehicle from a car garage in Betchworth in January 2019. He pleaded guilty to this offence alongside Hodge.

Detective Constable Elliott Abdo added: “This series of thefts and commercial burglaries, which spanned from December 2018 to February 2019 had a significant impact on businesses in Surrey and Sussex. The total value of property stolen, damage caused and loss of earnings is in excess of £500k.

“Hodge and Phillips did not care about the impact their offending would have on businesses, or their owners and have only offered remorse on the day they were being sentenced at Kingston Crown Court.

“We are pleased with the sentence given at court, which reflects the seriousness of this offending and sends clear message that burglary and theft will not be tolerated in Surrey.

“I would like to say is that this has been a long and protracted investigation conducted by Proactive CID and the Tandridge Safer neighbourhood team along with colleagues in Sussex Police.”

Detective Constable Abdo thanked the victims for their patience and assistance during the investigation.

A spokesman for Surrey Police urged all victims of burglary and theft to report the incidents by calling 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

He urged businesses to fit CCTV, install alarms and security lights and to register machinery and power tools to prevent thieves targeting them.

