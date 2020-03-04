Man, 20, arrested after police officer injured in Horsham town centre

A man has been arrested after a domestic incident in Horsham.

Police were called to reports of a domestic incident in Park Street at 2.36pm on Tuesday (March 3), according to a Sussex Police spokeswoman.

She said: “A 20-year-old man from Horsham was arrested, with the use of spray, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.”

One of the officers suffered a minor injury and so the man was further arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker, the spokeswoman added.

She said: “He remains in custody at this stage.”

