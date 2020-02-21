Major road closure and 100m cordon as ‘suspicious package’ found in Brighton

The A270 Lewes Road has been closed and homes evacuated this afternoon (Friday) after a ‘suspicious package’ was discovered in Brighton.

Nearby Dewe Road in the Moulsecoombe area is also closed due to the operation, police announced just after 2pm today.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robardss

The force wrote on social media, “Following a report of a suspicious package, Dewe Road, the A270 (Lewes Road) and surrounding roads are currently closed.

“A 100m cordon in place for safety. Affected homes and buildings are being evacuated as precaution.”

People are asked to avoid the area and find alternative travel routes.