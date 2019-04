3. Mohammed Maow, 24, serving prisoner

London drug dealer Maow was caught when police raided a flat in Worthing that was being cuckooed. Officers found 4,500 worth of heroin and crack cocaine at the address, along with nearly 2,000 in cash, scales and a large hunting knife, a court heard. He admitted two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and was jailed for three years and two months.

Picture: Sussex Police

