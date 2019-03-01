Locked up in February - 17 of the most high profile criminals jailed in Sussex last month

Here is a roundup of some of the most serious sentencings in Sussex in February. All sentencing details accurate at time of convictions.
Ralph Fairman, 51, was jailed for life for the manslaughter of his partner - 47-year-old Samantha Toms. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.
Careworker Cale Breeze, 23, of no fixed address was caught with seven bags of cannabis, 200 in cash and a knife in Crawley. He was jailed for 14 months.
A 'fiercely independent' grandmother was killed by a drug driver who was speeding in a 30mph zone in Hove. Adrian Fasan, 40, of Loder Road, Brighton, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for five years.
James Stewart, 27, of King Edward Avenue was jailed for 10 years for a revenge attack in which 11,000 worth of damage was caused by arson in Worthing.
