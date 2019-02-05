Littlehampton 71-year-old fined for drink-driving

William Farrell, 71, of Penarth Gardens, Thornlea Park, Wick, has been fined for drink-driving.

The case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Farrell was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

He admitting drink-driving in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on January 14, 2019.

Police recorded a reading of 40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

HM Courts Service: Results list for January 25 to 31, 2019

Durrington care assistant caught drink-driving by off-duty police officer

Hailsham bomb ‘hoax’ and 12 other times the bomb disposal squad was called out in Sussex

What is martial law and why might it be introduced after Brexit?