Littering in Crawley - Three people who refused to pay £50 penalty are fined more than £200 after court case

Three people, who were seen littering in Crawley, have been fined after a court case brought by the council.

According to Crawley Borough Council, the trio refused to pay £50 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) so were taken to Crawley Magistrates' Court, where they were fined £220 each.

Crawley Magistrates Court

The council said its community wardens witnessed the littering incidents in the town centre in August and September and handed out FPNs.

A spokesperson said: "These FPNs would have cost £50 if paid within seven days, rising to £80 if paid within 14 days.

"All three refused to pay and were prosecuted by the council for non-payment. Each person received a fine of £220, a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £60 – a total of £312 each."

Crawley Borough Council introduced a zero-tolerance policy last year following an increase in litter.

The spokesperson added: "Littering not only looks unsightly but encourages pests such as rats, which carry diseases and parasites that can be harmful to humans."

Councillor Gurinder Jhans, cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability, said fly tipping and littering is 'unsightly, costly' and has a 'detrimental effect' on the environment.

“We are working hard to deal with fly-tipping and littering across the town," she said.

“These fines send a strong message that if you dispose of rubbish illegally you’re likely to be caught, receive a fixed penalty notice or be prosecuted and handed a hefty financial penalty.

“Littering is completely unacceptable, this is why we introduced a zero-tolerance policy. No one wants our town looking messy or filled with rubbish, so for every litter fixed penalty notice that is not paid, we will prosecute.”