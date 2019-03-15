Large police presence in Chichester city centre

An operation to tackle shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in Chichester begun today (Friday), according to Chichester Police.

In a post on social media, police said a 'multi agency operation' is underway in Chichester City Centre.

It added: "Officers and staff from a multiple of agencies are targeting shoplifting and anti social behaviour.

"Together with Chichester District Council, and other agencies we are tackling shoplifting from the city stores and anti social behaviour.

"Plain clothed and high visibility patrols continue."

It comes after a post by Chichester Police yesterday afternoon (Thursday), informing residents that officers were carrying out increased patrols around the area of Avenue De Chartres car park after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police

The force said it was ‘aware’ of incidents in the area and was taking the issue ‘very seriously’.