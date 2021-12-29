‘Large pieces of wood’ thrown at vehicles on M25

Officers say that a lorry was struck by ‘unknown objects’ after they were hurled from the side of the motorway between junctions 5 and 6 of the clockwise carriageway near Clacket Lane service station.

The incident happened yesterday (December 28) at around 2.40pm - at the same time as reports of young people throwing pieces of wood onto the motorway.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

He added: “We would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage covering this route.

“If you have any information, please contact us quoting PR/45210136678 via Webchat using the chat button on the right hand side of the page or on our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling us on 101.