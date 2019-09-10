Land Rover used to steal cash machine in village raid near Horsham

A stolen Land Rover was reversed into a village supermarket during a raid, Sussex Police said.

The car was reversed in the front window of the Partridge Green Co-op and the ATM in the store was ‘forcibly removed’ according to police.

A spokeswoman said: “Sussex Police are investigating a ram raid at a Co-op in High Street, Partridge Green around 3.50am on Monday, September 9.”

The car left the scene following the robbery, according to the spokeswoman.

She added: “Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 111 of 09/09.”

