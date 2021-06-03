Travellers at Manor Park, Lancing SUS-210306-111145001

Lancing travellers: Manor Park group served with eviction notice

A group of travellers who have set up camp on Lancing Manor Park have been served with an eviction notice.

By John Holden
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:34 pm

The convoy of three caravans, accompanied by several other vehicles, arrived at the Adur and Worthing Councils-owned park last night (June 2).

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council has confirmed the owners of all three caravans have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land.

“Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence,” the spokesman said.

“We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police.”

