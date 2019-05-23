Knifeman robs man in Horsham town centre

A man was robbed at knifepoint after withdrawing cash in Horsham town centre.

Police said the victim was approached by a man as he was getting money out from a machine in the Carfax last Wednesday (May 15).

The robbery took place in the Carfax. Photo courtesy of Google

The man demanded he hand over money but the victim refused. He was then followed to his car where the suspect brandished the knife.

Police said the victim threw cash on the floor and the knifeman made off from the scene on a white framed mountain bike.

Officers have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident which took place at 1am.

He is described as white, aged 18 to 20, about 5’7” and of skinny build. He had very dark hair that was curly and over his ears, and was well spoken.

Officers added he was also wearing a dark coloured beanie style hat, and a cream or white zip-up jacket with a dark coloured raised collar and a hood.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 45 of 15/05.