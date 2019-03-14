Knife and hammer seized in Bognor following police patrols

Police seized a knife and a hammer following 'high visibility patrols' in Bognor yesterday (Wednesday March 13).

The weapons are two of many seized by officers as part of Operation Sceptre which was launched in 2015 to reduce knife crime. Police have been out in force across the county to help tackle the issue.

The knife and hammer seized by police. Picture via Sussex Police

Posting on social media, Arun Police said: "We continue to target #KnifeCrime with dedicated teams across the Arun and Chichester District.

"Yesterday we targeted #BognorRegis with high visibility patrols across the town. Officers responded to a number of incidents which have resulted in a knife and hammer being seized.

"Separately, two vehicles were seized - one with the driver arrested for Possession with Intent to Supply Class A Drugs, Drug Driving and No Insurance. The second seized for No Insurance.

"#StopKnifeCrime #OpSceptre #Prevention."

Knife amnesty bins have also been placed in locations across the county to encourage people carrying knifes to hand them in.