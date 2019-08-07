Jewellery stolen in Horsham burglary

Jewellery and tools were stolen when thieves targeted properties in the Horsham area.

A rear door was forced open and jewellery was stolen in Cootes Avenue, Horsham on Saturday July 31 between 5.45pm and 9.40pm.

Sussex Police

In a separate incident an intruder entered a property in Jockey Mead through a window, between 8.30pm on August 3 and 0.10pm August 4.

Elsewhere, a flat in Alden Court was also broken into, between midnight on August 1 and 5pm August 6.

In another incident, garden tools were stolen from a barn in The Village in Ashurst, police said.

