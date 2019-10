Burglars escaped with cash and jewellery when they forced open the window of a Horsham house.

Police say that the breakk-in happened at a property in Pondtail Road some time between 3.30pm and 6.30pm on Monday.

Police

In a separate incident, thieves fled with power tools when they broke into a shed at a property in Faygate.

Police say that the burglary happened in Wimlands Lane.

They urge anyone with any information about the thefts to telephone Sussex Police on 101.