iPhones and Samsung phones stolen in Crawley town centre burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of smartphones were stolen from a Crawley town centre store.

Officers were called to the 3 store, The Martletts, at 12.09am on Thursday, November 21 after a burglary alarm was activated, Sussex Police said.

Police

A spokesman added: “Police arrived at the scene three minutes later, to find the glass window at the front of the store smashed and a number of iPhones, Samsung phones and Huawei phones stolen.

“Three men were seen on CCTV to approach the store with a crowbar, a large wooden construction mallet and a large builder’s sack.”

The men were dressed in dark clothing and had face coverings on, he added.

The spokesman said: “It is thought they approached the store via a footpath from the direction of Memorial Gardens, and fled the scene in a black Audi A4.”

He urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any further information to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 9 of 22/11.

Read more: Crawley fire crews rescue person trapped in car after collision

Read more: Train delayed at Horsham after passengers ‘cause a disturbance’

Read more: New action on waste-burning as decision awaited on Horsham incinerator