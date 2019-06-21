Intruders smash their way into Crawley Tesco

Police are seeking witnesses after intruders targeted a Crawley store.

Two men, wearing gloves, caps and face coverings smashed the front door of Tesco Express, in Dobbins Place, Hyde Drive, Crawley, at 11.15pm on Saturday June 8.

A police spokesman said: ‘After a few minutes they left empty handed and drove off a vehicle, believed to be a Jeep or similar.

“However, just moments later two males entered the store and stole bottles of alcohol.

“Police had been alerted and swiftly attended, and in relation to that second incident, two men aged 17 and 18, and a boy aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and after being interviewed have been released under investigation.”

Detective Constable Gillian Sadler said; “The store is in a residential area so we hope that local people will come forward with information about any related suspicious activity they recall from that night.

“If you can help please contact us online or call us on 101, quoting serial 1446 of 08/06.”

