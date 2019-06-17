Intruders ransack Bognor Regis community project

Burglars have targeted a community project which provides a safe and secure environment for men to talk and share practical skills.

Intruders ransacked Men’s Sheds, run at 1A Dickinson Place, Durban Road, stealing several items, including a television and tools over the weekend.

One of the project’s founders Danny Dawes said: “They have picked up a spade at the back and smashed through the door. They smashed all the locks off, nicked our tools and raided the honesty boxes.

“They went upstairs and smashed the door to get into the electrical room and they nicked a TV. The repairs will cost us a fortune. I feel really bad having to go the community for help when we are here to help them.”

Danny insisted that the burglary will not stop the project from helping the community.

He added: “We are not going to let the five per cent of our community doing this stop us helping the other 95 per cent. The best form of revenge is to keep our head up and held high. They will not win. They might as well give up.”

Sussex Police confirmed an investigation is underway.

A spokesman said: “Police have been made aware of a burglary in Dickinson Place on the South Bersted industrial estate, Bognor Regis, used by members of a community project.

“Intruders ransacked the interior and among items stolen were television sets and a small amount of cash.

“The break-in is thought to have occurred between 4pm on Saturday (June 15) and 9.15am on Monday (June 17).”

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, people or vehicles in the area, or who may have other relevant information, should contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 361 of 17/06.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

