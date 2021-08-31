‘Intoxicated’ man arrested in Hassocks after trying to direct traffic
A man was arrested in Hassocks for being drunk and disorderly after he tried to direct traffic in the middle of the road, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happed at 8.30pm on Monday (August 30).
“Another rather intoxicated male yesterday @ 8.30pm, this time in the Cuckfield Road area of Hassocks,” said Inspector Taylor.
“Decided he wanted to try his hand at directing traffic in the middle of the road.”
He added that the man ‘ended up being arrested by the team for being drunk and disorderly’.