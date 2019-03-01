Increased police patrols after Chichester burglaries

Chichester Police is 'listening to concerns of residents' after numerous residential burglaries in Chichester.

According to a post by the force on social media, Chichester Police is offering reassurance visits to residents and increased patrols following burglaries in Parklands and surrounding areas of Chichester.

Police

It added: "Reassurance visits to residents and increased patrols continue by our officers and PCSO's.

"As always, please report any suspicious activity via 101 or online at http://socsi.in/N6GjJ. If a crime is in progress, please phone 999."

It follows a warning sent out by Sussex Police on February 14, following incidents in Parklands Road, Beech Avenue and Cedar Drive.

A spokesman said: "Please be aware that over the last few days we have had four residential burglaries reported in this area of Chichester.

"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity by phoning 999 if a crime is in progress, 101 or online."

For police tips on how to keep your property safe, click here.

