Immigration officers raid Horsham home

A Horsham home was raided by officers during an immigration investigation in the town.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large police presence in New Street on Wednesday afternoon (January 30).

The home Office confirmed immigration enforcement officers had carried out an ‘intelligence-led’ investigation at a property in the area along with officers from Sussex Police.

A spokesman said checks revealed a 38-year-old woman had overstayed her visa.

“She was taken into immigration detention while her case is progressed,” the spokesman added.