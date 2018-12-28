‘Immediate action’ being taken after anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police has said it is taking ‘immediate, robust action’ to tackle a spate of anti-social behaviour in Bognor Regis over the Christmas period.

In a statement this afternoon, Inspector Steve Turner urged members of the public to help police and ‘not to take matters into your own hands’.

It follows a spate of criminal damage to a number of vehicles in the Bersted area last Sunday and reports of a trolley being thrown from the roof of Morrison’s supermarket car park.

Insp Turner said: “We are aware of matters of anti-social behaviour with a particular small group of individuals in Bognor Regis and understand how this is having a negative effect on the community.

“I am taking this very seriously and I can assure you that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we are taking immediate, robust action to prevent this issue from continuing.

“This includes one individual who has already been arrested for a spate of criminal damages and for several other offences. Another three identified individuals are to also be arrested for the spate of criminal damage.

“We are also aware of the trolley incident at Morrison’s car park and currently it is unclear as to how this has occurred but I can assure you for the safety of the public we will be exploring every line of enquiry available in order to identify the person responsible for this, including pursuing all CCTV lines of enquiry available to us in and surrounding the car park.

“If you witnessed this incident and have further information, please call 101 quoting reference 0660 24/12.

“We will continue our close working partnership with Arun District Council to deter this behaviour from continuing and we will be using our powers of arrest and stop and search where deemed necessary.

“I can assure you that you will be seeing an increase in our patrols in the upcoming weeks, alongside the criminal investigations that continue.

“I now need your help...I urge you firstly not to take matters into your own hands and be mindful not to incite others to do so. Instead I ask you to look to assist us with our investigations by reporting incidents of anti-social behavior.

“In addition, in order for us to continue an investigation we need people to come forward with information such as description of suspects, photographs and CCTV footage.

“Although we do patrol hotspot areas, if we do not see this behavior we need to rely on members of the public to aid us with both our investigations and the locations of where such problems are occurring.

“We are also unable to continue our enquiries if the victims do not support our investigation. Without lines of enquiries to pursue and no victim, we are having to file investigations.

“We believe that the vast majority of the public support us and our work, we thank those who have shown support to the officers who work incredibly hard every day to keep Arun as safe as we possibly can.”