If you see this man in Littlehampton or West Sussex, call 999: this is why

If you see this man in Littlehampton or elsewhere in the county, call 999. This is why.

According to police, Billy Vine is wanted on a court warrant for failing to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on 28 January to answer a charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood, as a driver in Irvine Road, Littlehampton, on Christmas Eve last year.

Billy Vine is wanted by police

Vine, 24, is white, 5ft 9in, of muscular build with dark brown hair and brown eyes, and frequents the Littlehampton and wider West Sussex area, police said.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, should contact Sussex Police by calling 101 or online, quoting serial 619 of 05/03. If you see him, dial 999.