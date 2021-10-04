Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident at Stocklund Square Car Park in Cranleigh between 11 and 11.30am on Saturday (25 September).

A police spokesman said: “A man was sitting in his silver Mercedes 200 with his dog, waiting for his wife to return from the shop when he was approached by an unknown woman. She started talking to him about his dog and got into his car.

“The female suspect was acting in a very erratic matter and was shouting at him in an unknown language. The man managed to get the woman out of his car, and she walked away towards the shops and Sainsbury’s on Stocklund Square.

“It was then the man noticed that his gold Rolex watch was missing from his wrist.”

Police want to find the suspect, who is described as white, in her late 30s, tanned, of an Eastern European appearance and of a slight build.

He added: “Were you in the area around Stocklund Square Car Park in Cranleigh on Saturday mid-morning? Did you see or hear anything that may assist our investigation?

“If you can help us, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/45210101552 via Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk, Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ Calling us on 101